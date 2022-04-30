Ibou Konate on Jurgen Klopp’s new contract and why he wants to stay at Liverpool for ‘a very long time’

There aren’t many people attached to Liverpool Football Club that weren’t happy to hear of Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension, including Ibou Konate.

Speaking with the club website, the 22-year-old said: ‘I think we are all very happy, of course, as players and we’re hoping that we’ll be able to keep this team together for a very long time.

‘At the beginning of the season there were also many players who took that step of extending their contracts as well so I think overall, along with the fans, it must be the coach, Jürgen Klopp, himself and his family who are most pleased with extending the contract’.

It’s great to hear that the players are as happy as the fans with the news, everyone within the club must love working alongside him.

For our No.5 to also be so happy that he’s already thinking of staying long term shows that we’re doing something right, a winning team where the players want to spend their entire careers isn’t too bad!

Let’s hope the renewals keep coming, maybe some new faces and, most importantly, three more trophies this season!

