James Milner credits a ‘big away win’ for Liverpool at a ‘tricky’ St. James’ Park, following his man of the match performance

Jurgen Klopp placed his trust in James Milner from the start against Newcastle United and he certainly delivered for his manager.

Combining squad rotation of Fabinho and Thiago Alcantara with a huge level of trust for our No.7, the decision to start him at St. James’ Park proved an expert one from the boss.

Our vice captain’s tackle created the first goal and he was quick to take to his social media accounts after the game, in celebration of a big win.

The 36-year-old wrote: ‘Big away win at a tricky place to go, we keep pushing 💪. #loveitnabylad #YNWA’.

The Leeds-born midfielder was certainly impressive against his former club and even if he doesn’t play another minute this season, you know he will be such a positive influence on the rest of the squad.

Players like the former Manchester City man are absolutely invaluable and particularly at this point of the season.

