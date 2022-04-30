Jurgen Klopp credits ‘outstanding’ James Milner after his ‘super game’ for Liverpool against Newcastle United

Even at the age of 36-years-old, James Milner is still managing to churn out brilliant performances for Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Speaking with the media after the win over Newcastle United (via Liverpool’s club website), the manager was full of praise for our No.7: “Outstanding. Millie is incredibly important for us, that’s very important, because people think if you talk about the dressing room… yes, it is helpful.

“He’s very helpful there, especially with a manager who is not a native speaker.

“But, on the pitch as well, he played a super game. Super game… I really loved the game. James was a massive part of it”.

Many think that we shouldn’t be offering the Leeds-born veteran another contract with the club but his performances on and off the pitch show why the boss still trusts him.

That was our fifth-to-last game in a Premier League season that we are very close to winning, the German wouldn’t play anyone without 100% faith in their ability.

Fair play to the amazing physical condition and performance level of our vice captain and, if he keeps playing like that, long may his Anfield career last.

