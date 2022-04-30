Liverpool XI v Newcastle confirmed: Major Salah & Trent calls made as five stars swapped out after Villarreal win

Seven games remaining (a potential eight if the Reds can manage to successfully navigate a path past Villarreal in the Champions League) and Liverpool have so much left to play for.

With Manchester City not set to face Jesse Marsch’s Leeds United until later in the evening, Jurgen Klopp’s men could put the league leaders under some serious pressure if they secure the lion’s share of the points at St. James’ Park.

With Eddie Howe’s men having enjoyed some impeccable form of late, however, we won’t be expecting the hosts to give us an easy ride in Tyneside as we chase quadruple glory.

Ahead of Alisson Becker in goal, Joel Matip has been restored to the backline and partners our Dutch colossus, Virgil van Dijk.

Jordan Henderson skippers Klopp’s outfit, with the Englishman joined by James Milner and Naby Keita in the middle of the park today.

Diogo Jota replaces Mo Salah in our front-three, with Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane holding on to their places following on from the 2-0 win over Villarreal in the midweek.

And the team news is… LIVE! Liverpool are set to visit Newcastle United in our ongoing pursuit of a glorious quadruple. Here's the XI Klopp's gone for today 😎 Let us know your thoughts! 🤔💭#LFC pic.twitter.com/6Ljao6a5NT — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 30, 2022

