Naby Keita on a ‘great performance’ for Liverpool where he opened the scoring against Newcastle in the Premier League

It was a fantastic show of the huge ability Naby Keita has, as he opened the scoring for Liverpool against Newcastle United.

Our No.8 latched onto a pass from Jordan Henderson, before completing a one-two with Diogo Jota and then coolly passing the ‘keeper.

The Guinean fired the ball into the back of the net and that proved to be the only goal we needed to score, as all three points were secured against Eddie Howe’s side.

The 27-year-old took to his Instagram account after the game and said: ‘We march on, great performance by the lads 💪🏽🔴 #NabyLad’.

Our midfielder has been handed more opportunities by Jurgen Klopp of late and has taken everything that has been given to him.

With just four league games remaining and a possible seven in all competitions, it’s proving to be a real selection headache for the boss with each passing match.

