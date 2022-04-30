(Photo) Carragher shares snap with grinning Dua Lipa and a Liverpool shirt

Dua Lipa has been snapped alongside Jamie Carragher with a Liverpool shirt containing the name ‘Lipa’ on the back.
The singer of ‘One Kiss’, a song co-opted by the Reds’ fanbase since the 2018 Champions League final, was pictured alongside the former defender with the caption of ‘Possibilities…….@DUALIPA’.
After appearing to be somewhat coy over her footballing allegiances – given both her father and brother are Arsenal supporters – it would appear that the 26-year-old has confirmed suspicions.
You can catch the photo below, courtesy of Jamie Carragher’s Twitter account
Possibilities……..@DUALIPA 👌🏻 pic.twitter.com/HIJpqwH7EX
— Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) April 29, 2022