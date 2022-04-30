(Photo) See Konate’s disapproving side-eye reaction to Trent laughing at Henderson’s free-kick attempt

Ibrahima Konate looked less than impressed with Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool fullback appeared to take great enjoyment out of his skipper’s failed free-kick during the Newcastle win.
The Frenchman was spotted administering a most disapproving glance at his fellow Reds star after the right-back watched back Jordan Henderson’s set-piece attempt.
We can only imagine that the 23-year-old will have fancied himself to have had a better go on goal from a dead ball situation – certainly, he’s registered some fine goals from similar situations previously.
You can catch the screenshot in question below, courtesy of Reddit user Briarclifflnmate:
Ibou giving Trent the side-eye for laughing at Hendo’s free kick… 😂 from LiverpoolFC
Not for sure that’s what he was laughing at , he was looking at the screen just after free kick was taken . However if he was , than Konate probably wondering what’s so funny when you convert approx 1 in 12 attempts yourself . Thiago or Van Dijk should be first choice in my opinion