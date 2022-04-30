Romano shares price update on Liverpool target that could change Reds’ transfer plans

Fabrizio Romano has shared that Liverpool-linked Darwin Nunez could be available for an asking price in excess of £62.8m this summer.

The transfer news guru approved O Jogo’s update on the matter in a tweet ahead of Roger Schmidt’s planned move to the side.

Benfica revolution. Roger Schmidt signs until June 2024 – there’s no option for further season. Darwin Núñez will leave the club, and €75m now could not be enough. 🔴🦅 #Benfica Talks opened for David Neres as target, confirmed as reported by @ojogo – but nothing agreed yet. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 30, 2022

The Reds are said to be in the market for a potential forward addition come the end of the campaign, though the fee touted for the Uruguayan international would more than likely put off the side’s recruitment team.

We’ve seen the Michael Edwards era of transfers inspire some remarkable cut-price deals and plumped up sales, leaving rather big shoes to fill for assistant sporting director, Julian Ward.

If the early move for Luis Diaz is anything to go by, however, we would appear to be in more than good hands with the Englishman’s protege.

As things stand, Nunez could prove a challenge too far for the club in the summer window, with cheaper options likely to be explored if Benfica are unwilling to be flexible (as is their right) on a price tag.

