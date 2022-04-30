“Sorry Liverpool” – Pep Guardiola’s sarcastic remarks about Liverpool being handed the 12:30 kick-off after European match

After our rejected formal application to move the kick-off, Pep Guardiola doesn’t seem too upset to see Liverpool being handed the 12:30 game against Newcastle United.

Speaking in his pre-Leeds United press conference, the 51-year-old said: “You play at 12:30? Sorry Liverpool. Of course I understand, but what can I say? We’re not going to solve the problem.

“Sir Alex was the most important icon in the history of English football and he was complaining when he was a teenager!”

At this stage of the season and with just one point separating the two sides, perhaps you can understand the Manchester City boss revelling in a bit of misfortune for ourselves.

To be so outward as to say it in a press conference is a different matter though and it does seem a little lacking of class from the Spanish manager.

Let’s hope we can still manage to get a big three points against Eddie Howe’s side and put the pressure on the current league leaders, in their game against Leeds United.

