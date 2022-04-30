(Video) BT host Jake Humphrey’s tone deaf response to Newcastle owners’ critics will have fans cringing

Jake Humphrey will have come across as somewhat tone deaf after appearing to undermine critics of Newcastle United’s ownership, the Saudi-backed PIF.

The BT Sport host noted that there were ‘people standing on the sidelines ready to snipe and have a bit of a pop’, ahead of the Reds’ visit to Tyneside.

It’s a real shame hearing such comments in light of the fact that PIF is headed by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, who has been directly connected to the murder of Saudi Arabian journalist, Jamal Khashoggi.

Given the severity of the allegations levelled at the group and the politician in question, one would have thought that Humphrey would have measured his words more carefully.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: