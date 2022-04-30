(Video) ‘Different class’ – Robertson reacts to 24-year-old Liverpool star’s stunning Newcastle performance

Andy Robertson was keen to highlight the terrific performance of his fellow defender, Joe Gomez, after the Englishman stood in for a benched Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 24-year-old was one of several changes introduced in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI against Newcastle following his side’s 2-0 win over Villarreal in the midweek.

The centre-half turned fullback delivered a classy outing regardless, as an imperious Liverpool extended its winning streak to five games across all competitions since the 3-3 draw with Benfica.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"We just keep that mindset, every three days, recover, go again." "The lads are putting in big performances." Andy Robertson and man of the match James Milner react to a massively important three points away to Newcastle. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/adPMHSuIim — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022