(Video) 'Different class' – Robertson reacts to 24-year-old Liverpool star's stunning Newcastle performance

(Video) ‘Different class’ – Robertson reacts to 24-year-old Liverpool star’s stunning Newcastle performance

Andy Robertson was keen to highlight the terrific performance of his fellow defender, Joe Gomez, after the Englishman stood in for a benched Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The 24-year-old was one of several changes introduced in Jurgen Klopp’s starting-XI against Newcastle following his side’s 2-0 win over Villarreal in the midweek.

The centre-half turned fullback delivered a classy outing regardless, as an imperious Liverpool extended its winning streak to five games across all competitions since the 3-3 draw with Benfica.

