(Video) Henderson cheekily grins at Newcastle fans booing him as Liverpool skipper revels in his Sunderland roots

Jordan Henderson appeared to revel in the less than warm reception given to him by Newcastle’s home support during Liverpool’s visit to Tyneside.

The Reds skipper’s roots as a former Sunderland player evidently had not been forgotten by the Toon Army, though it didn’t bother the Englishman in the slightest as he made his way off the pitch to be replace by Fabinho.

It was a remarkable performance from a makeshift midfield three containing the captain, James Milner and scorer, Naby Keita, with the visitors leading 1-0 at the time of writing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

Newcastle fans boo Jordan Henderson as he leaves the pitch. Jordan Henderson loves it. pic.twitter.com/1dukuTAyS2 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022