(Video) ‘I’m a Man Utd ex-player but…’ – Ferdinand shares honest thoughts on Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension

Rio Ferdinand admitted that it was difficult hearing the news of Jurgen Klopp’s contract extension at Liverpool as a former Manchester United star.

Despite that, the ex-defender could likewise acknowledge the value the German brought (and continues to do so) to the English game, forging the Merseysiders into one of the leading outfits in Europe and the Premier League.

The Reds sit at the summit of the league table, at the time of writing, thanks to their latest victory over Newcastle United, with those at the side no doubt keeping their fingers crossed for Leeds United to get some kind of result over Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City outfit to open the door in the title race.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"You just think it's another four years of having to watch this!" "Great character, great personality, but first and foremost a fantastic manager." Mixed emotions for @rioferdy5 as Jurgen Klopp puts pen to paper on a four-year contract extension 😂 pic.twitter.com/k3FW25s9s6 — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022