(Video) Joe Gomez praises Liverpool’s squad ‘attitude’ and the ‘massive’ influence of having so many players available

It hasn’t been a season with as many appearances as Joe Gomez would have liked but his performance against Newcastle United will certainly be a high point.

Speaking with LFC TV after the game at St. James’ Park, the 24-year-old said: “I think attitude amongst the camp to stay at it – I think there were five changes or so today.

“Obviously we’ve got a massive game in midweek and it’s good to be able to allow some of the boys to come into that with fresh legs. It’s only half-time over there, so we know it’s not going to be easy.

“As a collective, all the lads staying fit this year and having such a strong squad has been massive for sure.”

Our No.12 seems to have been really working on his crossing and passing, as his main route to first-team games seem to be in the place of Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Being able to play in the centre and on the right means that the former Charlton Athletic man has become a flexible and dependable squad player for Jurgen Klopp.

The manager is lucky to have so many able players who can come in and do a brilliant job, making his selections harder with each passing match.

You can watch Gomez’s full interview courtesy of LFC TV (via Reddit user u/snh96):

Joe Gomez Post Match Interview from LiverpoolFC

