(Video) Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United to put the Reds top of the Premier League

It was never a task that Jurgen Klopp wanted to have to face but Liverpool defeated Newcastle United in the weekend’s early kick-off.

St. James’ Park was rocking prior to the start of the game but our performance on the pitch helped kill the atmosphere and we were dominant, even with resting several players.

Following the full-time whistle and shaking hands with Eddie Howe, our boss was able to celebrate a big three points with his staff, players and fans in the stands.

It’s the first time he’s been able to see his supporters since signing the new contract and the 54-year-old made sure to salute them all.

Hugs, handshakes and smiles aplenty, it ended the way we’re getting to used to every game doing so – with another big win.

For however short it may or may not be, the Reds went top of the league with the win over the Magpies – now just four league games remaining.

