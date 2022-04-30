(Video) Jurgen Klopp on Andy Robertson’s “150 miles per hour sprint” which he labelled “absolutely exceptional”

It’s not rare to see Jurgen Klopp praise his own players but he was very complimentary about Andy Robertson’s performance against Newcastle United.

Speaking with BT Sport after the game, the 54-year-old said: “You look at Andy Robertson, in minute 93 with a 150 miles per hour sprint going down, that’s absolutely exceptional”.

It was amazing to see the energy levels of the captain of Scotland, even though we are so used to seeing them every week.

In what was a frosty interview from the German, with his disdain for BT Sport and Des Kelly very obvious, you can’t stop his gushing over him players.

It was a great team performance in the midst of a hectic schedule and you have to say that the Reds are stepping up to every challenge at the moment.

Let’s hope this form continues ahead of our next challenge, the small matter of trying to book our place in the Champions League final.

You can view Klopp’s comments on Robertson (at 1:30) via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"The performance was outstanding, I have to say I absolutely loved it." "Joe Gomez, what a game. Naby Keita, what a game. James Milner, what a game!" Jurgen Klopp heaped praise on his players after a 1-0 win at Newcastle 👏 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/l5PBQMfjfU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

