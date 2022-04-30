(Video) Naby Keita opens the scoring against Newcastle with a brilliant piece of skill after a big James Milner tackle

It wasn’t an easy start for Liverpool and they had to cope with the atmosphere and a buoyant Newcastle United.

We rode the early storm well though and found our first goal inside the first 20 minutes of the game, after a brilliant period of play and finish.

The move started with James Milner winning a vital and powerful tackle on Fabian Schar, taking the ball in superb fashion.

The ball found its way to Jordan Henderson who played it out wide to Naby Keita, our No.8 then engaged in a one-two with Diogo Jota.

As the ball was returned to the Guinean, he carried it inside the box and rolled the ball past the ‘keeper.

Remaining calm, he fired the ball through the three defenders on the line and put Jurgen Klopp’s side ahead inside St. James’ Park.

You can watch the video of Keita’s goal via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Wonderful feet from Naby Keita 😍 Liverpool take the lead and the Newcastle fans aren't happy, but it looks like James Milner got his challenge just right… pic.twitter.com/1gdngbRXmb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

