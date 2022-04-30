(Video) Pep Guardiola responds to Liverpool going top with Newcastle win ahead of crunch Leeds visit

Pep Guardiola insisted that the situation for his Manchester City side hadn’t changed after Liverpool leapfrogged the Cityzens once again in the league table.

Another three points gained against Newcastle United saw the Reds go top of the Premier League ahead of the Manchester-based outfit’s visit to Elland Road.

The Merseysiders will be hoping to see Jesse Marsch’s men take points off of their title rivals to bring control of the race back in their corner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

🗣 "You have to win all the games to be champions, nothing's changed." Pep Guardiola isn't fazed by sitting second behind Liverpool in the table 💪 pic.twitter.com/g2Km8g8RKJ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 30, 2022