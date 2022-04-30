(Video) Trent’s laughing reaction to Henderson free-kick during Newcastle clash

Posted by
(Video) Trent’s laughing reaction to Henderson free-kick during Newcastle clash

Trent Alexander-Arnold was left slightly amused by Jordan Henderson’s latest attempt at a free-kick, with the fullback spotted appearing to share a joke with his teammates on the bench.

The skipper strode up to take the set-piece, with the right-back having been rested at the start of proceedings.

The Merseysiders led prior to the half-time break thanks to Naby Keita’s well-taken opener for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of BT Sport & @PS_YNWA:

