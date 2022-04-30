(Video) Van Dijk tells Ferdinand what his best attribute is ahead of Newcastle clash

Virgil van Dijk told Rio Ferdinand that he felt he was a ‘complete’ option for modern day football when discussing his best attribute.

The Liverpool centre-half has been in imperious form for several months after a period of acclimatisation when recovering from an ACL injury.

The presence of our No.4 simply can’t be discounted when analysing the effectiveness of our high defensive line, with the former Southampton star often expertly organising his fellow defenders – as has been illustrated by the remarkable statistics on offsides taken against opposition attackers.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

"I try to think ahead, what will the striker do with his next move?" When @rioferdy5 met VVD 🤝 A fascinating look at the art of defending… Our full episode of Between The Lines with Virgil van Dijk will be out later this month! pic.twitter.com/Ue0ymrvphO — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022