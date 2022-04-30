(Video) VAR rules that James Milner’s tackle isn’t a foul despite Newcastle protests

In the lead up to Liverpool opening their lead against Newcastle United, James Milner was involved in a key incident.

Our No.7 flew into a tackle against Fabian Schar and left the Swiss defender rolling around in agony on the floor.

It looked a little forceful but the replays showed that our vice captain won the ball first and if anything, he was kicked by the 30-year-old.

Some celebrations were held back in the expectation of a VAR review but it was quickly decided that it wasn’t a free-kick to the Magpies.

It’s probably an incident that any team would claim their way, if they were playing, but neutrals should see it was never a foul.

Fair play to our 37-year-old veteran midfielder and his determination meant that Naby Keita’s opening goal was possible.

You can watch the tackle by Milner via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

Wonderful feet from Naby Keita 😍 Liverpool take the lead and the Newcastle fans aren't happy, but it looks like James Milner got his challenge just right… pic.twitter.com/1gdngbRXmb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

