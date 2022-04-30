(Video) Watch Van Dijk utterly breeze past two-man Newcastle press like it’s nothing

Virgil van Dijk demonstrated his unflappable nature in possession when caught gliding past the press issued by two Newcastle United players in Liverpool’s third of the pitch.

The Dutch defender looked entirely unfazed by the aggression on show from Eddie Howe’s stubborn outfit, delivering another in a long line of assured performances.

The former Southampton man’s outing was not the only stellar display on offer from our backline, with Joe Gomez rightly attracting plaudits with his efforts at St. James’ Park.

