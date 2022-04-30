(Video) “Well done you, James!” – Andy Robertson’s hilarious reaction to discovering that James Milner won man of the match

It was perhaps the most surprising decision by Jurgen Klopp to start James Milner against Newcastle United but he certainly didn’t disappoint.

Our No.7 was pivotal to Naby Keita’s goal after winning a big sliding tackle in the build-up to the goal, the rest of his performance wasn’t too bad either.

Blocking a free-kick with his head showed the grit and determination in his performance but there was much more than that in his game too.

READ MORE: (Video) Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s 1-0 victory over Newcastle United to put the Reds top of the Premier League

Following the match, our vice captain was joined by Andy Robertson to speak with BT Sport and it was revealed that the Leeds-born midfielder had won man of the match.

Hearing the news, the captain of Scotland replied in pride and surprise with: “Ooh. Well done you, James!”.

The wry smile from our No.26 showed it was all said in jest and it’s great to see the relationship between two of our most vocal and experienced players.

You can watch the interview with Milner and Robertson via @btsportfootball on Twitter:

"We just keep that mindset, every three days, recover, go again." "The lads are putting in big performances." Andy Robertson and man of the match James Milner react to a massively important three points away to Newcastle. 🎙 @TheDesKelly pic.twitter.com/adPMHSuIim — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 30, 2022

#Ep47 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Special Edition): Klopp reportedly extends Liverpool contract until 2026. WHAT?