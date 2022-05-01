Danny Murphy tips Liverpool for Champions League success as he claims the Reds ‘have been there and done it’

Danny Murphy has explained why he believes Liverpool will lift their seventh European Cup this season.

The Reds have one foot in the final of Europe’s premier competition after defeating Villarreal 2-0 in the semi-final first leg tie on Wednesday and will be looking to protect that lead when they travel to Spain for the return leg next week.

If successful, Jurgen Klopp’s side will face either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final on May 28 in Paris and Murphy believes the experience the Merseysiders have in the Champions League will be enough to see them win it for the first time since the 2019/20 season.

“Even though I don’t think City will crack [in the Premier League], I still fancy Liverpool for the Champions League. They, like City with the title race, have been there and done it and know what it takes,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“I know everyone is talking about the Quadruple but if Liverpool win the Champions League — they have already won the League Cup and are in the FA Cup final — and miss out to City in the league by a point, as they did in 2019, then that is still a massive achievement.”

This season does have the potential to be the club’s greatest ever campaign.

We lifted the League Cup in February, will feature in the FA Cup final at Wembley in two weeks and remain one point behind City in the Premier League title race.

Each game from now until the end of the season has something riding on it so it’s imperative that the lads are fully focussed and right on it.

Yesterday’s victory over Newcastle showcased the amount of strength in depth that Klopp has at his disposal.

The German made five changes from the side that defeated the La Liga outfit earlier this week and even rested Premier League top scorer Mo Salah.

You’d expect to see most of them faces return to the starting XI on Tuesday night and we can’t wait to see what happens in the coming weeks as we attempt to make yet more history.

Up the Reds!

