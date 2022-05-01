‘I love this football team’ – Jurgen Klopp reveals what his Liverpool players did immediately after victory over Newcastle

Jurgen Klopp has explained that as soon as his Liverpool players returned to the dressing room following the defeat of Newcastle, their attention instantly turned to Tuesday’s clash with Villarreal.

Members of the squad were asking how the La Liga outfit had performed as Unai Emery’s side fell to a 2-1 defeat at second from bottom Alaves.

Following the victory at St. James Park, the German boss was keen to express his ‘love’ for his team and admitted he’s excited for the rest of the season as the Reds chase an historic quadruple.

“We finished the game and the analysts were in the dressing room and we’re asking how Villarreal are playing,” Klopp said after the game (via Liverpool Echo).

“They play now as well, were 2-1 down and made changes as well. That’s our life.

“Yeah, we’re excited. I love this football team and we go into the next one and try to be as good as possible but that’s it pretty much. It’s a very good situation for us. The games we still have to play, it’s a lot. With or without a Champions League final, it’s a lot.

“I’m very excited but not because of the prospect of winning something, because I never understood that. We are just concerned about winning the next game.”

Klopp’s comments make it clear how impressive the attitude is amongst the squad.

Despite picking up a huge three points and sitting top of the Premier League table (at the time), there was no time for celebrating as all focus is now on booking a place in the Champions League final in Paris at the end of the month.

The determination and hunger to succeed is great to see so there’s no surprise that we remain in contention for the quadruple.

It appears that the players want to taste success just as much as the fans and that is something all of us are pleased to see.

It’s a pleasure watching the side at the moment and we have a huge few weeks on the horizon – let’s hope we can finish this season as strongly as possible because this really is a special group of players.

