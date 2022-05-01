‘It is in our hands’ – Pep Guardiola’s honest yet simple assessment of Manchester City’s Premier League title hopes

Pep Guardiola offered an honest assessment of Manchester City’s title hopes following their 4-0 defeat of Leeds United yesterday.

The Cityzens have just four games remaining in the Premier League this term and remain top of the table, one point clear of Liverpool in second, and the ex-Barca boss is fully aware of what his side need to do in the coming weeks.

“It is in our hands. Newcastle, Wolves, West Ham and Aston Villa. We know exactly what we have to do and we have the same opinion. We win, will be champions. We drop [points], they will be champions,” Guardiola said (as quoted by the Liverpool Echo).

Following Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle in yesterday’s lunchtime kick-off, the Reds were top of the league for a few hours until Guardiola’s side earned all three points at Elland Road.

READ MORE: Micah Richards explains what ‘could knock the confidence’ from Manchester City with just four Premier League games remaining in this season’s title race

The City boss is obviously right in saying that it’s in their hands – their task is clear.

Win all of their games and they have yet another Premier League title whilst if we are to pick up all of the remaining 12 points, we would once again come agonisingly close to success.

Guardiola also claimed that he enjoys the pressure of needing to earn maximum points each game.

“I prefer to feel the pressure than not feel it. It is a long season and now it is the last effort. We have the semi-final with Madrid in four days and then after the last four games in the Premier League.”

The coming weeks are absolutely huge in determining how successfully we can rate this season.

We are 90 minutes away from another Champions League final, have the FA Cup final with Chelsea later this month and have four huge league games remaining.

It’s certainly going to be an exciting few weeks, let’s just hope we’re celebrating four trophies come the end of the season.

EOTK INSIDER: Liverpool target likes Reds, what Klopp’s contract means for transfers… and more!