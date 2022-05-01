James Pearce praises Jurgen Klopp’s ‘relentless’ Liverpool side and their ‘extraordinary’ consistency

James Pearce has praised the ‘extraordinary’ consistency of Liverpool after the Reds registered their fifth successive win against in-form Newcastle United.

Eddie Howe’s side had won their last four games and were undefeated at home so far in 2022 – that was until Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game to ensure Jurgen Klopp’s side returned to Merseyside with all three points.

Liverpool did go top of the table for a few hours with the victory, only for Manchester City to beat Leeds at Elland Road in the day’s late kick off and regain their spot at the top.

Following the game, Pearce, who covers Liverpool for The Athletic, took to his Twitter account to praise the ‘relentless’ Reds.

“The quick turnaround, facing in-form opponents. That’s a massive win for #LFC. The consistency of this team is extraordinary. Absolutely relentless,” he wrote.

Liverpool have no other option than to be relentless.

As we retain in contention for the quadruple, every game is absolutely massive and even a draw would feel like a defeat at the moment.

It’s looking unlikely that City will drop anymore points this season, but we need to be ready in case they do.

A single point separates us from Pep Guardiola’s side so we just need to continue doing what we’re doing and see how much silverware we end up with at the end of the season.

