Liverpool in talks to sign fresh shirt sponsorship deal worth more than double their current contract – Report

Liverpool are in talks to sign a fresh shirt sponsorship deal with Standard Chartered worth £80m and would become the biggest package in the whole of football.

The current deal with the British bank is set to expire at the end of next season and is worth just half of the new figure.

The report in the Daily Mail also claims that The Reds are wiling to listen to offers and speak to other companies in financial services, travel and tourism, consumer electronics, fast-moving consumer goods, media and cryptocurrency exchange and blockchain.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has recently confirmed that the club are looking into a deal with a cryptocurrency-focused organisation.

It’s also believed that Liverpool have the biggest selling shirt in world football which is set to continue if Jurgen Klopp continues bringing success to the red half of Merseyside.

Standard Chartered have featured on the front of the Anfield side’s shirts since becoming the main sponsor in 2010.

Back then we were struggling to qualify for European football and were a mid table side for a number of seasons.

Now, though, we’re viewed as the best team in the world by many and have hopes of completing an historic quadruple this season.

We’re now on the global stage more than ever and the huge sponsorship fee is therefore justified.

