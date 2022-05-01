‘That’s the difference’ – Danny Murphy explains why he believes Manchester City will pip Liverpool to this season’s Premier League title

Danny Murphy has explained the reason why he believes Manchester City will hold out and win the Premier League this season.

The Cityzens are top of the table, one point ahead of Liverpool with just four games remaining, and defeated Leeds United 4-0 at Elland Road yesterday.

And the former Red has explained ‘the difference’ between his former side and Pep Guardiola’s outfit in their bid to become champions once again.

“I don’t see Manchester City slipping up in the Premier League title race. Liverpool put them under huge pressure by beating Newcastle and though City were not at their best in the first half against Leeds, they got the job done. And without their best player in Kevin De Bruyne,” the ex-Red wrote in his Daily Mail column.

“City have got so much quality but they have got the mentality, too. That’s the difference. They have done this before. They have had Liverpool chasing them down before and got it done.

“They don’t panic. They play the same way. My feeling is their experience will get them over the line. That know-how. It’s happened before and they didn’t falter.

“To pick themselves up after such an emotional Champions League game against Real Madrid, that is so hard to do. And the same goes for Liverpool after their semi-final first leg against Villarreal.

“But this is why these are two of the best teams we have ever seen. They get it done and then they go again. Even when they are not at their best.”

Following our 1-0 victory over Newcastle yesterday, we were top of the table for a few hours and City handled the pressure well.

During the 2018/19 Premier League season, the situation was very similar.

We headed into the final game of the season one point behind City and with us both winning on the day, they pipped us to the title by a single point.

We have the chance to leapfrog the Sky Blues once again next weekend due to the fact we host Spurs at Anfield on Saturday night before City host Newcastle the following afternoon.

Firstly, though, our attention now turns to Europe’s premier competition and successfully booking our place in the final when we travel to Spain on Tuesday for our second leg clash with La Liga outfit Villarreal.

If we are to progress, we’ll face the winner of the other semi-final, either Real Madrid or Manchester City in the final in Paris at the end of May.

A huge week is on the horizon for both us and City – let’s see what we’re made of.

