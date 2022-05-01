‘They don’t make mistakes’ – Gary Neville praises Liverpool and Manchester City and reveals what Sir Alex Ferguson used to tell him during the title race

Gary Neville has expressed his admiration for both Liverpool and Manchester City and raved at the fact neither side are appearing to feel the pressure of this season’s Premier League title race.

Following the Reds’ 1-0 defeat of Newcastle United and City’s 4-0 victory over Leeds, the Sky Blues remain one point clear at the top of the table with four games remaining.

And former Manchester United man Neville, who won eight league titles with the Old Trafford outfit, has explained how Sir Alex Ferguson used to expect title rivals to drop points during the run-in.

“These two teams with what we witnessed a few years ago, I always come back to. It was 2019 when they were going neck and neck and they didn’t make a mistake,” Neville told Sky Sports (via the Liverpool Echo).

“I couldn’t believe it because I was brought up on title run-ins when our manager said ‘don’t worry, they’ll make a mistake.’ They always did and we always did. They don’t make mistakes.

“What City have done at Leeds is massively impressive but they make it look easy. When we were going for a title we always wanted to play first. Liverpool have gone and done what they did at Newcastle and won 1-0 after a Villareal game in midweek and all the games they’ve had recently.

“You think that switches the pressure to City but you’re never under the impression that these two teams feel tat pressure because of their dominance, their class and their rhythm. They are always in control. They seem to be enjoying this tussle.

“When we were going through this with Arsenal, Chelsea and Blackburn in the mid 90s it always felt like a fight and Roy Keane uses the word ‘war’ sometimes. This doesn’t feel like that even when they played against each other with that brilliant 2-2 draw and Liverpool did very well to come back in. There were hugs at the end. It’s a very respectful run-in. You cannot deny the excellence of both of these clubs.”

We look set for a very similar situation to the one we had during the 2018/19 season.

We headed into the final game of the season one point behind Pep Guardiola’s side and after we both picked up victories, they pipped us to the title by a single point.

Both us and City are seriously impressive and as Neville rightly pointed out, we very rarely make mistakes.

With just four league games remaining, we need to hope someone can do us a favour and take points from City and provide us with a chance to go top.

The chances of that are rather slim with the Sky Blues’ coming up against Newcastle, Wolves and West Ham, but you never know.

A certain Steven Gerrard takes his Aston Villa side to the Etihad on the final game of the season, so will he help his former side out?

For any of that to matter, though, we need to ensure we win our remaining games to give us any chance of Premier League success once again.

