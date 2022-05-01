(Video) ‘I think it would do huge damage to rival clubs’ – Stan Collymore weighs in on Liverpool’s quadruple hopes and explains how such an achievement would benefit the club massively

Stan Collymore has claimed that if Liverpool were to complete a historic quadruple then it would ‘do huge damage to rival clubs’ and result in major developments for the Merseyside outfit both on and off the pitch.

The ex-Red believes ‘more revenue and more sponsors equals more success’ and would allow the club to further enhance its global image.

You’d have every right to suggest that we’re already a massive club around the world but the fact that no side in history has ever completed a quadruple emphasises how special an achievement it would be.

There is a real possibility that Jurgen Klopp could deliver all four trophies on offer this term.

We lifted the League Cup back in February and face Chelsea at Wembley later this month in the final of the world’s oldest cup competition; the FA Cup.

In addition to this, with just four Premier League games remaining, just a single point separates us from league leaders Manchester City and we have one foot in the final of the Champions League after defeating Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of our semi-final clash earlier this week.

The club as a brand is already massive, but if we were to achieve such a feat then it could be very important for the long-term success of the club in all areas and really give us that platform to push on further.

Let’s hope it does happen, but for now, let’s just take each game as they come.

You can watch Collymore speaking below via our Twitter page.

🗣️ "From a Liverpool perspective, I want to see them do the quadruple. It would do huge damage to rival clubs and fast-forward Liverpool's ability to sell themselves around the world".@StanCollymore on a possible quadruple and its benefits 🏆 #LFC pic.twitter.com/4HPfHFSLOa — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) April 29, 2022