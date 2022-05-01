(Video) Watch Miguel Almorin be denied a famous Jurgen Klopp hug and instead receive a head rub from the German

Following Liverpool’s victory over Newcastle United yesterday, Jurgen Klopp took to the St. James’ Park pitch to hand out his usual and often celebratory hugs to his players.

The Reds squad have become accustomed to the show of admiration from the German boss ever since his arrival at Anfield in 2015 and on Tyneside yesterday, Miguel Almiron fancied his chances of receiving a famous Klopp hug.

The 54-year had been around most of his squad and after sharing a nice moment with Virgil van Dijk following the game, Almiron was next up to receive a hug.

The Paraguayan got a handshake and as he closed in on the former Borussia Dortmund boss, he was instead greeted with a head rub and nothing more, much to the disappointment of the Newcastle No. 24.

You can see the hilarious moment below via @SJ_LFC1 on Twitter.

Poor old Almiron. Defo wanted a klopp hug there and got a head rub instead😂 pic.twitter.com/qBE3EmdHAR — SJ (@SJ_LFC1) May 1, 2022