‘Always nice to beat them’ – Tyler Morton celebrates 3-1 victory over Manchester United for Liverpool’s Under 23s

Tyler Morton may have seen heavily reduced minutes for the first team but he’s still very much enjoying representing Liverpool.

The Wirral-born midfielder was part of a Liverpool’s Under 23s side that defeated Manchester United 3-1 and he was quick to take to his Instagram account to celebrate the win.

The 19-year-old uploaded a picture to his stories, alongside the caption: ‘Always nice to beat them. Good win vs a strong side’.

READ MORE: (Video) Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Ibou Konate hilariously try to recreate the Scouse accent with the word ‘back’

Goals for the Reds came from Owen Beck, Rhys Williams and Jack Bearne as Barry Lewtas’ team, watched by Pep Lijnders and Vitor Matos, claimed a big win.

Our No.80 would have relished every minute handed to him by Jurgen Klopp earlier in the season, now it’s about getting his head down and ensuring he’s handed more in the next campaign.

Helping his side claim a victory against the team from down the M62 will certainly have helped his claim.

You can view the post on Morton’s Instagram stories:

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!