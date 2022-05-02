BBC pundit on why Mo Salah was the ‘wrong’ man for the ‘prestigious’ Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award

Mo Salah has claimed his second Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year award but one pundit thinks the accolade went to the wrong man.

Writing for BBC Sport, Garth Crooks said: ‘As for Van Dijk… I think the Football Writers’ Association have selected the wrong Liverpool player for their prestigious Footballer of the Year award’.

If it was Virgil van Dijk who had claimed the award instead of our No.11, there won’t have been too many Liverpool fans that would have been overly disappointed.

Given our defensive performances of late, it’s important to recognise the role that all of our back line has played but we all know who the leader of the pack is.

It’s not just his impervious performances that deserve attention but also his comeback from such a tough injury, our No.4 has looked like he’s never been away.

To say the Egyptian King may not deserve the award is harsh but there won’t have been too many angry neutrals to see the Dutchman pick it up instead.

