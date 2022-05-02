Bobby Firmino worryingly ruled out again as Jurgen Klopp provides pre-Villarreal CL semi-final squad fitness update

Bobby Firmino has missed the last four games through injury and Jurgen Klopp has confirmed he won’t play against Villarreal.

Speaking with the media ahead of the Champions League semi-final second leg, the 54-year-old confirmed (via Paul Gorst on Twitter): “Bobby Firmino is now running, so it’s good. It’s very painful but not serious. Running today and will travel but won’t be involved in the squad.

“We had a stomach bug but they are all back. So no [other] concerns.”

READ MORE: Liverpool linked with ‘less-expensive option’ Jude Bellingham as we focus on ‘rebuilding’ our midfield during the summer

It’s positive news that we remain to have an otherwise clean bill of health but the longer we are without the Brazilian, the more worrying it becomes.

Thankfully, our squad and form is so strong at the moment that we haven’t felt his loss too badly but it is certainly a big loss to the squad.

Our No.9 adds a different dimension to the attack and is probably the best we have at winning the ball back high up the pitch.

As it has been since his injury during the FA Cup semi-final against Manchester City, it doesn’t look to be too serious now and let’s hope he’s back in a red shirt soon.

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!