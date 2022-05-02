James Milner ‘offered’ a new contract by Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp requesting the 36-year-old extends his stay

Despite being 36-years-old, the importance of James Milner to our squad is huge and no one knows that more than his manager.

As reported by The Telegraph: ‘James Milner has been offered another contract at Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp asking for the 36-year-old to be given another year’s extension.

‘Klopp wanted Milner to stay at the club before the former England international delivered a timely reminder against Newcastle of what he still has to offer when he plays’.

Liverpool remain in the hunt for a historic quadruple and Jurgen Klopp will only be playing players that he can trust, which is why our No.7’s start against Newcastle United was so telling.

Our vice captain is famed for being vocal and influential off the pitch but the game against the Magpies showed that he is still more than capable on it too.

Getting to the stage of career that the Leeds-born midfielder is at would cause questions over his future but if the German has asked him specifically to stay, it’s hard to see him turning down the opportunity.

