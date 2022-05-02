Liverpool linked with ‘less-expensive option’ Jude Bellingham as we focus on ‘rebuilding’ our midfield during the summer

Despite the high quality across our midfield, it’s no secret that they’re getting older and also no secret that we may be interested in Jude Bellingham as a summer acquisition.

As reported by ESPN: ‘Meanwhile, Liverpool are focused on rebuilding their midfield, with Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner all the wrong side of 30, but sources said the club are likely to look for a less-expensive option, with Borussia Dortmund’s Jude Bellingham being considered in the summer of 2023’.

The more-expensive option is question related to Declan Rice and it seemed as though senior writer Mark Ogden was quashing any rumours between ourselves and the man reportedly going for ‘almost certainly in excess of £100m’.

It seems highly unlikely that FSG would sanction a purchase in triple million didgets but it’s also hard to imagine that the Borussia Dortmund man will be much cheaper at the moment.

With his contract set to end in 2025, a move in 2023 could mean a more realistic price tag.

As Erling Haaland is seemingly destined to leave this summer too, it’s hard to see the Germans letting two of their best players leave in the same window.

It’s a long wait to see if this prediction is right but let’s see if we’ll see the 18-year-old arriving in a year’s time.

