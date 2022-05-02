Robert Pires insists Liverpool shouldn’t be comfortable heading into tomorrow’s semi-final second leg clash with Villarreal but labels Jurgen Klopp’s side as ‘the best in Europe’

Robert Pires has insisted that Liverpool’s Champions League semi-final tie with Villarreal is far from over despite the Premier League side heading into tomorrow’s return leg with a 2-0 advantage.

The former Arsenal and Villarreal man did praise Jurgen Klopp’s side and admitted that he views them as ‘the best in Europe at the moment’, but insists he ‘wouldn’t be comfortable’ if he was a Reds fan.

“This team is not eliminated, far from it. I played a semi-final with Arsenal and we also had an advantage, so we hoped to get through without suffering. And the reality was very different,” the Frenchman told Spanish outlet AS (via the Liverpool Echo).

“Of course Villarreal can go through. We know how complicated it is, we cannot deny that. We know the level of Liverpool and their quality, they are very good and very strong. But Villarreal has not said the last word.

“For me, Liverpool is the best in Europe at the moment and that makes it a great challenge. For this reason, Villarreal, which is a very solid team, suffered a lot in the first leg. But they came out alive, they are alive. And knowing Emery and the quality of this team, I wouldn’t be comfortable.”

Klopp and his squad will be more than aware that his game is far from over.

In the Champions League, there is never an easy game and Unai Emery’s side will pose a different threat to the one they posed last Wednesday at Anfield.

We had 79% of the ball and dominated the game from start to finish, but there is certainly still work to do to ensure we book our place in yet another European final under our German boss.

An early goal for us would be great but as long as we avoid defeat by two-goals, we’ll be on our way to Paris for the final on May 28.

