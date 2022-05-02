Sadio Mane on the performance of his ‘good friends’ within the squad and how it helps ‘competing in all the competitions’

Sadio Mane has been in terrific form of late and he’s been quick to credit the role of other players within the squad too.

Speaking with Premier League productions (via Liverpool’s club website), the 30-year-old discussed his fellow attacking squad members: “Having these players just helps us, we have many games and Liverpool are competing in all the competitions.

“As a player, sometimes it’s also good to rest. [If] you see your teammate is doing well and scoring, it’s something good.

“Even the competition between us is the best competition possible because we are good friends, which is really important. On the pitch we are trying to help each other.

“At the end of the day, it’s a benefit for us as players to push each other, and it’s good for the team and for the club.”

To be in a position where we have five fantastic forward options in our No.10, Mo Salah, Bobby Firmino, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz, then combine that with more than capable alternatives of Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – Jurgen Klopp is blessed.

We can now comfortably rest one or two of our best players, or allow them more time to get back from injuries, as the alternatives are all so strong too.

It’s great to hear from the Senegalese attacker that he is good friends with them all as well, as we’ll need the talent and squad unity for a huge final month of the campaign.

