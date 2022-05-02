‘It has to be one of them’ – Peter Crouch discusses who should be named Premier League Player of the Year and claims three Liverpool stars should be in contention

Peter Crouch has named his list of stars that should be in contention to be named Player of the Year.

Three Liverpool men are joined by two Manchester City figures on the ex-Red’s list who claimed ‘there are plenty of others you could choose’.

The two sides are currently battling it out for Premier League success with Pep Guardiola’s side one point clear at the top of the table with just four league games remaining.

There is also potential for the two sides to meet in the Champions League final if both sides can successfully navigate their way through their semi-final second leg clashes later this week.

“This year, if Manchester City win the Premier League and Champions League, you would have to pick Phil Foden or Kevin De Bruyne. I’d potentially go for Foden because he has consistently been a shining light for them,” he wrote in his Daily Mail column (via Sport Bible).

“There are plenty of others you could choose and the same goes for Liverpool.

“The performances of Virgil van Dijk have been an absolute joke. Sadio Mane as well, coming back from winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Senegal and picking up where he left off. He has to be in the conversation. “I do seem to be skirting around the fact that Mo Salah — already crowned FWA Footballer of the Year — has the most goals and assists this season. “Clearly he has to be in there, given how electric he has been throughout the campaign, even allowing for him going off the boil slightly in recent weeks.” READ MORE: Villarreal reveals plans for their first ever full-stadium tifo as they attempt to create a hostile atmosphere against Liverpool The 41-year-old added: “Those five names are my list and it has to be one of them. If the two clubs trade trophies, Salah pips the others in my view for his sheer weight of goal contributions.” Mo Salah certainly has to be in contention despite him not being at his best for large parts of the season. He remains the league’s top scorer and assister and is a huge reason why Jurgen Klopp’s side remain in contention to complete an historic quadruple this term. Credit must also be given to City’s players too as they have once again been performing superbly and have ensure we’re witnessing yet another thrilling title race between the two outfits. The Player of the Year award is an individual achievement and a player shouldn’t be overlooked due to the fact their team has not won as much silverware as expected, but usually, that is the case. It remains to be seen who wins the award, our lads just need to focus on our final games and ensuring they’re at their best as we look to create yet more history. #Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!