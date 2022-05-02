(Video) Alisson Becker pulls off a worldie save during Liverpool training session

It’s not news that will shock too many people but Alisson Becker has once again demonstrated how good a goalkeeper he is.

Our No.1 is one of the greatest stoppers in the world and he repeatedly shows that for Liverpool, becoming the first Premier League ‘keeper to reach 20 clean sheets this season further exemplifies this.

The Brazilian is so good that he makes the hard saves look easy, often catching efforts that most of his peers wouldn’t be able to even get a hand to.

Thanks to a video released on the club’s Instagram page though, we have been given access to some footage from inside the AXA Training Centre, in Kirkby.

The 30-year-old is shown to fling himself across the goal and get a fingertip onto the ball, diverting it away from the goal and over the bar.

It’s more evidence, as if any of us even needed to see it, that we have a truly amazing player between our sticks.

You can watch the video of Alisson’s saves in training via Liverpool’s Instagram stories:

