(Video) “Come the end of May” – Trent Alexander-Arnold spells out his bold silverware wishes for the end of this season

Jurgen Klopp may be taking every game as it comes but Trent Alexander-Arnold had a little more insight into what he wants to achieve in May.

Speaking to the media ahead of the game against Villarreal, the 23-year-old said: “We’re in fine form, we’ve been outstanding all season and we’ve been able to win in all different kinds of ways.

“We win every game here in May now, hopefully we’ll have our hands on a lot more silverware and that’s what we’re looking at.

“This is a very special season for us all and hopefully we’ll be able to see it through.

“Come the end of May, hopefully we’ll be in the history books again”.

Confident but without being cocky, our No.66 is full if belief that this squad can deliver everything that is set out in front of them.

It will all be taken one game at a time but as enter the final month and face a maximum of seven more games, all the players will know that history beckons.

All but the Premier League is our own hands and we need to believe that we can achieve everything we set our hearts to.

