(Video) Jurgen Klopp full of praise for Thiago Alcantara as he explains why he needs ‘to be fit and gain rhythm’ to be at his best

There’s no doubting that he’s been one of our best players of late and Jurgen Klopp has explained why Thiago Alcantara has been so good.

Speaking with the media ahead of the game against Villarreal, the 54-year-old said: “When Thiago is in the shape he’s in now, he would play for any team in the world and that is Spain as well.

“They are an incredibly talented team but the shape he’s in, he’d play for every national team. Thiago needs to be fit and gain rhythm and he can show his best form”.

READ MORE: Bobby Firmino worryingly ruled out again as Jurgen Klopp provides pre-Villarreal CL semi-final squad fitness update

The German won’t take much persuading to talk highly about any of his players but these words for our No.6 shows how impressed he’s been.

Our Spanish midfielder had some critics during his first season at Anfield but his performances in the second-half of this season have been sublime.

Let’s hope the 31-year-old can remain fit and prove vital for the final month of a potentially historic campaign for the Reds.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Thiago via our Twitter account @empireofthekop:

🗣️ "When Thiago is in the shape he's in now, he would play for any team in the world and that is Spain as well. "Thiago needs to be fit and gain rhythm and he can show his best form". Klopp on Thigo 🇪🇸 #LFC pic.twitter.com/cBw0X13BuU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 2, 2022

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!