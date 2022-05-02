(Video) Jurgen Klopp insists Liverpool’s job is far from done heading into the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal tomorrow

Jurgen Klopp was left frustrated in his press conference today after a reporter questioned whether Liverpool’s job is already done ahead of the second leg of their Champions League semi-final clash with Villarreal tomorrow.

The Reds head into the game with a 2-0 lead from the first-leg at Anfield last week, but the German boss was keen to stress that the tie is far from over and he expects Unai Emery’s side to compete ‘with all they have’.

“If I was younger I’d have been really angry with the question! Of course, no. It’s only half-time,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss said.

“We have to go there and try to win, knowing they (Villarreal) will go with all they have.

“It’s a semi-final, it should be tough. We never expected it to be easy. But we played a good game at home and we need to play a good one away as well.

“You never know if we’ll get another chance in a semi-final.

“We have an exceptional team but you need luck, so you had better treat it carefully and we will. If Villarreal beats us with a result, congratulations and that’s it.”

Although we showed our class against the La Liga outfit last week and completely dominated, a two-goal advantage means nothing just yet.

It will be a hostile atmosphere inside El Madrigal tomorrow and our lads will have to be right on it to ensure there isn’t a huge upset.

Elsewhere, on Wednesday night, Manchester City will travel to the Spanish capital to face Real Madrid in their second leg tie.

The Cityzens hold a 4-3 lead over Los Blancos heading into the game and will fancy their chances of reaching their second consecutive final after losing to Chelsea last season.

Before worrying about the other semi-final, we need to ensure we get the job done and book our place in the Paris final on May 28.

You can watch the Normal One answering the question below via our Twitter page.

🗣️ "Wow! If I was younger I'd have been really angry with that question! "Of course it's not done. We have to go there and we have to try to win, knowing Villarreal will go with all they have". Klopp on finishing the job in Spain 🇪🇸 #LFC pic.twitter.com/3IIm1Dn8lE — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 2, 2022

