(Video) Virgil van Dijk and Bobby Firmino mock Ibou Konate for eating confetti during Liverpool’s Carabao Cup celebrations

One of the funniest moments during our Carabao Cup celebrations came when Ibou Konate was captured swallowing a mouthful of confetti:

Konate almost choked on the confetti 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/lbHyDczfSH — 𝘾𝙃𝙍𝙄𝙎 ⚡ (@FPL_FC) February 27, 2022

During a video with Liverpool’s YouTube channel, Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Ibou Konate were asked to rate certain moments and categories from hot to cold.

One of these moments was our No.5’s confetti mishap and it had his two teammates in fits of laughter when they were reminded of the incident.

“It was nice, no?” asked our No.4, to which the Frenchman replied: “No, no, it was not nice, bro!”.

“I was happy because we won but after I was so miserable when I saw the video!”.

It’s great to watch the trio have such fun reminiscing about the moment and it’s clear to see that our No.5 is a very popular member within the squad.

You can watch the video of Konate, van Dijk and Firmino on Konate’s confetti incident (at 3:20) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

