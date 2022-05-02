(Video) Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Ibou Konate hilariously try to recreate the Scouse accent with the word ‘back’

Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Ibou Konate have all spent some time living in Liverpool but it appears they still love the Scouse accent.

During a video with Liverpool’s YouTube channel, the trio of teammates were asked to rate certain moments and categories from hot to cold.

One of these moments was whether they thought playing centre-back was the easiest position physically, on the pitch.

As they were asked the question though, they all burst out laughing with the Scouse pronunciation of the word ‘back’.

It led to a barrage of abuse for the interviewer as all three men repeatedly tried to say ‘back’ as Scouse as they possibly could, our No.9 loved trying to say ‘basically’ too.

Our No.4 tried to teach the man behind the camera how it should sound but we prefer the Scouse version every day of the week.

You can watch the video of Konate, van Dijk and Firmino trying out the Scouse accent (at 6:58) via Liverpool’s YouTube channel:

