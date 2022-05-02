(Video) Watch Liverpool-bound Fabio Carvalho’s delightful curling finish as Fulham thrash Luton 7-0

New Liverpool signing Fabio Carvalho scored a delightful goal for Premier League-bound Fulham as the Craven Cottage outfit thrashed Luton Town 7-0 earlier today.

The 19-year-old, who will join up with Jurgen Klopp’s squad in the summer, looked set to swap the London for Merseyside in January but necessary paperwork wasn’t completed in time.

Klopp was determined to sign the Portuguese youngster though and has acted quickly to ensure the attacking midfielder didn’t head anywhere else other than Anfield.

Marco Silva’s side had already ensured promotion back to the top-flight but today’s emphatic win has ensured they will end the season as champions.

Carvalho scored his 10th league goal of the season during the game after receiving a pass from ex-Red Harry Wilson on the edge of the Hatters’ box.

The No. 28 drove into the area and unleashed a powerful curling finish past the ‘keeper to make it 3-0 at the time.

He’s certainly looked sharp this season and we can’t wait to see what he can contribute in the famous Red shirt in the future.

You can watch a clip of the goal by clicking here.

#Ep48 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast (Morning Coffee edition): The future of the Liverpool defence, Reds-linked star comments on interest from abroad… & more!