(Video) Watch the compilation of some of Alisson Becker’s best moments with his feet as he shows off his impressive footwork

Modern goalkeepers have to be as good as saving the ball, as they are at passing and controlling it with their feet – Alisson Becker is no different.

Often directly compared with his compatriot Ederson, our No.1 is more widely considered as the best ‘keeper but the Manchester City man is famed for being better with his feet.

Our Brazilian stopper does have a lot of talent with the ball at his feet though and is frequently asked to start attacks with a calm pass and to control difficult balls that come toward him.

After being so impressed with his ability as a footballer, one supporter has put together a compilation of the 30-year-old’s best moments.

For many, this is something that they hate to see as the risk far outweighs the reward but it’s good to have this in the locker for when it’s needed.

It does feel as though Jurgen Klopp has asked the former Roma man to take less risks on the ball, as this is something we see less and less often.

You can watch the compilation of Alisson’s footwork via Reddit user u/Scouser_Spidey (or @anfieldwatch on TikTok):

