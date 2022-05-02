(Video) ‘We feel as fit as ever’ – Trent Alexander-Arnold discusses Liverpool’s ‘relentless’ schedule and highlights the benefits of rotation

Trent Alexander-Arnold has insisted he and his Liverpool teammates are feeling ‘as fit as ever’ as the Reds prepare for a pivotal few weeks in their bid for a historic quadruple.

The England international is expected to return to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for tomorrow’s Champions League semi-final second leg clash with Villarreal in Spain after he was an unused substitute during the weekend win over Newcastle.

The 23-year-old faced the press earlier today and discussed how the squad are feeling after such a hectic schedule so far this season.

“Probably since the turn of the year, it’s been like this. It’s been relentless, a game every three, four days,” he said.

“It just goes to show the quality that we’ve got as a team, as a squad, to be able to make changes that potentially in other seasons that we haven’t been able to make and we’d kind of see us strain towards the end of the season.

“If I’m talking on behalf of all the lads, we feel as fit as ever, we feel fresh, we feel good going into every game.

“Being able to make those rotations obviously helps recover the legs and also gives other lads minutes to go out there and perform as well.

“You’ve seen we’ve been able to rotate and change who’s playing but maintain that consistency of results.”

The No. 66 was one of five players to be rested against Eddie Howe’s side on Saturday after Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Mo Salah also started from the bench for the 1-0 win at St. James’ Park.

It’s great to hear that the squad are in great shape and are looking forward to our impending crunch fixtures.

The Reds have already played 56 games this season and if we reach the final of the Champions League, we’ll play 63 games across all competitions.

That is a huge number of fixtures, but that’s what happens when you’re one of the world’s best sides.

Our squad depth is now better than ever and with Klopp extending his stay at Anfield until 2026, we hope to compete on numerous fronts for the foreseeable future.

