Villarreal have six injury concerns ahead of hosting Liverpool for the second leg of the Champions League semi-final

Villarreal will be the underdogs as they host Liverpool in the Champions League and they could be missing as many as six players from their side.

As reported by villarrealusa.com: ‘Gerard Moreno, who missed the first leg, and both Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin, who picked up knocks at Anfield, are all training.

It’s hoped all three can return, but the biggest risk is Moreno, who has struggled with hamstring issues all season, missing the last fortnight a reoccurrence of previous issues.

‘Concerningly, Arnaut Danjuma did not train on Monday morning, but it may not be injury related.

‘The Dutchman missed the defeat to Alaves on Saturday, but only out of rotation, with no injury issue at play for that particular decision.

‘Yeremy Pino also missed training, and the youngster is not expected to be fit for the Liverpool clash.

‘Alberto Moreno is the only other absence as he continues to nurse a long-term knee issue’.

In summary; Gerard Moreno, Raul Albiol, Francis Coquelin, Arnaut Danjuma and Yeremy Pino are all maybes with ex-Red Alberto Moreno confirmed to be missing.

It’s unlikely that Unai Emery will be without all six but the 50-year-old will be waiting on several players to pass late fitness tests for the game.

After defeat in the first-leg and a string of injuries for the second, anyone except this Liverpool team who toppled Barcelona in 2019 under similar circumstances, may think they had a win assured.

It won’t be an easy game and we will need to be at our best to claim victory and progression in Spain.

